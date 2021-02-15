WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - SR-14 reopened Monday morning to all vehicles with traction tires from Evergreen Boulevard east of Washougal to the Hood River Bridge near White Salmon.
The highway was shut down by the Washington State Department of Transportation on Friday night.
The closure came at around the same time the Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure of Interstate 84 from Troutdale to Hood River due to the winter storm.
ODOT first reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 at 6 a.m. Sunday, followed by the eastbound lanes by 10 a.m.
While crews made progress on the Washington side of the Gorge, SR-14 remained closed through the weekend.
By 10:15 a.m. Monday, WSDOT announced that both directions of SR-14 were open again to vehicles with traction tires.
ALERT: Both directions of SR 14 are now OPEN between Evergreen Blvd. east of Washougal & the Hood River Bridge near White Salmon to ALL traffic with traction tires. More info on what qualifies as traction tires: https://t.co/svd2ZF4fNq#wawx #wasnow @wspd5pio pic.twitter.com/pHBIwXZDMb— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) February 15, 2021
WSDOT provided a list of what qualifies as traction tires at wsdot.com.
No timeline was announced for reopening the highway to traffic without traction tires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.