ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A St. Helens high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Kyle Jared Wroblewski, of St. Helens, will also have to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty in July to five counts of sex abuse in the second degree.
Police arrested Wroblewski last year after officers were alerted to “some concerning behaviors” regarding Wroblewski and the 17-year-old, who they say was a student at time.
Investigators said they were alerted to the relationship by a concerned third party. They believe Wroblewski had been in an inappropriate relationship with the girl for a few months.
The school district after Wroblewski was arrested confirmed he taught social studies but didn’t provide any other details about his job, including how long he had worked for the district.
Several students and a track-and-field volunteer said Wroblewski was a track coach at the high school, and yearbook records show he also coached boys’ basketball in 2006.
A 2008 graduate who wished to remain anonymous said she had complained about the teacher to school leaders in the past.
In court Monday morning, Wroblewski was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and two years of post-prison supervision.
