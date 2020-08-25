ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced on Tuesday for repeatedly driving across state lines to sexually assault a 14-year-old, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
Gerald Ryan Davis, 37, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison and a life term of supervised release.
According to court documents, Davis used social media to find his victim and, beginning in December 2014, repeatedly traveled across state lines to meet in person and engage in criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state that Davis, who was 33 years old at the time, also gave the 14-year-old alcohol during these encounters.
Davis had been convicted in 2011 of sexually abusing a 17-year-old and was sentenced to probation, the attorney's office said. While on probation, he repeatedly violated his release conditions by contacting minor victims and was ordered to serve two years in prison. He was released in July 2014, five months prior to sexually assaulting the minor victim in this case, the attorney's office said.
Davis was arrested on Jan. 31, 2017 after law enforcement executed a search warrant at his St. Helens home. While in custody, he admitted to sexually assaulting the minor, according to the attorney's office.
On March 1 this year, Davis waived indictment and pleaded guilty to one count of traveling with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 503-224-4181 or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov.
