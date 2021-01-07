St. Helens man sentenced to 9 years in prison for child sex abuse

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A St. Helens man was sentenced to nine years in prison for child sexual abuse.
Patrick Harper, 36, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree. Police said the crimes were against a minor.
Police responded to a 911 call at a home in St. Helens on Sept. 12, 2020. Harper was interviewed and arrested at that time on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and harassment.
Following Harper’s arrest, St. Helens police said investigators conducted numerous interviews, collected evidence related to the case, and ensured the safety of the victim as the investigation unfolded.
The case was presented to a Columbia County grand jury, and the grand jury indicted Harper on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration.
Along with nine years in prison, Harper was sentenced to 10 years of post-prison supervision.
No further details were released about the case.
The St. Helens Police Department worked in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Oregon State Police, and CARES Northwest during the investigation.
