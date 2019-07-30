ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery in St. Helens.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery at the St. Helens Bank of the West, located at 465 S. Columbia River Hwy.
Police say a man approached a teller and gave the bank employee a note demanding money. No weapon was reported.
The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
Oregon State Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies helped search the area. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also conducted a K-9 track.
Police were not to locate the suspect. They say he was last seen running away southwest toward the Legacy Clinic.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned man in his mid-30s who is about 6’ tall with black hair and light facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, sunglasses and a desert camouflage baseball hat.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call St. Helens Police at 503-397-1521.
Police say if you see the suspect, do not approach him. Though no weapon was used during the robbery, he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
