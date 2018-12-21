St. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say stole a compound bow and other items from the Walmart store in St. Helens.
The man was caught on surveillance video entering the store at approximately 2 a.m. Friday and remained inside the building for about two hours, according to police.
Law enforcement says the man left the store with a compound bow and other items that he did not pay for.
Officers ask anyone with additional information to call them at 503-397-1521.
