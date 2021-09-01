ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – St. Helens police say one man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping of a child on Wednesday.
At 10:22 a.m., police were sent to the area of Highway 30 and McBride Street on the report of people detaining someone who had allegedly attempted to take a child.
After making sure the child was safe and conducting an investigation, police took Andre Aldapa, 24, of St. Helens into custody and lodged him at Columbia County Jail for an outstanding warrant.
Additional charges related to the alleged kidnapping may be forthcoming.
Anyone who witnessed a man approaching children in the Campbell Park area on McMichael Avenue on Wednesday morning is asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
