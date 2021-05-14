ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing on April 30.
Terry Shinaver, 32, of St. Helens was last seen leaving the ilani Casino in Ridgefield, Washington. He is six feet tall, 155 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was driving a black 1993 Ford Ranger with Oregon license plate 356LDG. Police say Shinaver was possibly wearing a yellow, long-sleeve high visibility work shirt, Carhartt jeans and boots.
If you have any information about where Terry Shinaver is please contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
