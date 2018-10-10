ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after they say a driver fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash last week.
According to the St. Helens Police Department, the crash occurred Saturday at the intersection of Old Portland Road and South 16th Street. Officers believe the person was driving a possibly green 1990s-style Ford Explorer or similar SUV.
Police didn’t recover any debris from crash scene. They say the SUV could be equipped with an aftermarket brush guard or similar equipment.
The police department says the vehicle after the crash fled eastbound on Old Portland Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle has not been located.
Anyone with information about this case may contact the St. Helens Police Department.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.