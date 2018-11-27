ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing kidnapping and attempted rape charges after allegedly pulling a female victim into bushes, holding a knife to her throat and threatening to sexually assault her.
Tristan Clay Litts, 20, solicited cleaning and house-sitting services from the victim online before grabbing her in the 700 block of Oregon Street in St. Helens, according to police.
Officers say Litts walked with the woman for several blocks on Nov. 14 under the guise of taking her to his house. The victim was able to escape and call 911, according to officers. Police responded around 9 p.m.
Litts was arrested and lodged at the Columbia County Jail; he is facing charges including kidnapping, attempted rape, sex abuse, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
A Hillsboro Police Department K-9 team assisted St. Helens police in their investigation and found a knife they believe was used during the alleged assault.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact St. Helens Police Department Detective King at 503-397-3333 or dustink@ci.st-helens.or.us or St. Helens Sergeant Eustice at 503-397-3333 or evine@ci.st-helens.or.us.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
