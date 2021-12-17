St. Helens police: Suspects on the loose after stealing cash register from business

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) – The St. Helens Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down three suspects who stole a cash register from a business and ran.
On Thursday at 4:51 p.m., an officer saw a gold Chevy Tahoe speeding east on Highway 30 and then running a red light near 555 South Columbia River Highway. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away. The officer did not chase the suspect’s vehicle for safety reasons.
About the same time, officers received a report of a theft at the Oriental Cafe at 555 South Columbia River Highway. The caller stated that someone came into the business wearing a ski mask, grabbed the cash register at the counter and fled the business. Officers learned that the individual fled in a gold Chevy Tahoe.
At 5:54 p.m., officers received a report of an abandoned gold SUV parked on the side of the road near Sherwood Lane and South Bachelor Flat Road in Warren. Surveillance footage showed three people leaving the vehicle.
St. Helens police conducted an area K-9 track with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office but did not find the suspects.
If you have any information you are asked to call the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.