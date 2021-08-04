ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – St. Helens police say a man is in custody after carjacking a woman with a knife on Wednesday morning.
At 5:39 a.m. police got a report of a shirtless man running through yards in the area of Columbia Boulevard. Police say at West Street the suspect held a knife to a victim and demanded a ride to the McCormick Park Apartments at 1691 Old Portland Road and to Motel 6 at 535 South Columbia River Highway.
The suspect then released the victim who was not hurt.
Police found the suspect, Jesse Ryan Brower-Gillpatrick, 31, from Portland, outside Motel 6 where he tried to escape from police. Officers were able to take him into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Brower-Gillpatrick is being lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, third-degree theft, coercion, second-degree kidnapping, and second-degree theft.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
