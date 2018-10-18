ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - It’s a disease that affects about one in a million people–and, according to the CDC, there has been a spike in reported cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis in this year.
The Polio-like disease mimics a cold but then numbness in the limbs and paralysis suddenly sets in.
According to the CDC, 127 cases of AFM have been reported in 2018. 62 of those cases have been confirmed in 22 states, including Washington.
Data trends by the CDC show a spike is confirmed cases every two years.
Two years ago, Liam Frobisher, of St. Helens, suddenly lost feeling in his legs.
Frobisher was taken to a Portland hospital and diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis. Later, doctors would say he has AFM. He spoke with FOX 12 during a physical therapy session in December 2016.
“Shortly after we visited, I got out of the hospital and it was kind of scary at first, honestly,” Frobisher said.
In 2016, Frobisher was one of 149 confirmed cases across the U.S. He says the disease has not slowed him down.
“It is just normal now,” Frobisher said. “It doesn’t even seem different to me, it just seems normal the way I do things.”
He stays active, playing the saxophone in the Scappoose High School Band.
He says he has tried several different sports, one of which is playing basketball for the Portland Wheelblazers.
“When I came to the realization that I could do that, it just, I was filled with joy,” Frobisher said. “It is just really comforting to be able to do stuff like that.”
His outlook on life has been unwavering since his diagnosis.
“Push yourself to do things to improve,” Frobisher said.
This disease still remains a bit of a medical mystery, what causes it, why do we see these spikes, why does it typically happen in just children, some of which do regain feeling.
“As long as you keep doing physical therapy and as long as you keep trying to get better than you will get better,” Frobisher said.
Frobisher’s says his message to those who find themselves in his spot two years ago when his life took a different course is to stay positive and on the steady road to recovery.
“I know that it is really difficult when no one understands how you feel, but if you keep working like I said, if you keep working towards it and you keep going, then everything will be fine,” Frobisher said.
For more information on Acute Flaccid Myelitis, visit the CDC's website.
