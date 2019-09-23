St. John's tenants, businesses displaced by water damage from heavy September rain

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tenants are staying in hotel rooms, and businesses were forced to close because of too much water damage in their St. John’s building.
The multi-use building on North Lombard Street is owned by the Calcagno family.
They told FOX 12 the damage is from all the rain a few weekends ago that came in the middle of a roofing project.
“My first hole was right there,” said Nora Badgett, as she showed FOX 12 the damage in her apartment, which is one of 10. “Rain just kept coming and then we got that torrential rain that was on Sunday and that pretty much took care of everybody.”
Her ceiling is falling through, the floor is covered in debris and there’s already mold growing.
“You can see the drips coming down on the walls,” she said.
The water damage is so extensive, she said it reminds her of when she lived in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.
“It’s really no different, the mold crawling, the only difference is the rain came this way instead of like this,” Badgett said.
All this, the landlord said, is a result of the more than three quarters of an inch of rain we got the weekend before last, and an incomplete roof on the building.
They were getting a new one put on, and he said it could have handled some rain, but it was not ready for a September soaker.
The rain was enough to go all the way through the apartment units up top to the businesses down below.
Aaron Hemphill owns Two Stroke Coffee Company, which is now closed indefinitely because of the mess.
“Still in shock a little bit. We’re determined to reopen, we love the neighborhood, we love the space, we love everybody, and we want to be here, so we’re going to do whatever we can to be open – we just don’t know what its going to take to do that and how long it’s going to take, but we’ll do it,” he said.
Right now, everyone’s insurance agencies are working together to figure it all out. The landlord says they’ll likely have to gut the whole place and go from there, which could easily take months.
The landlord said he’s paying for the tenants to stay in a hotel right now, but he’s not sure how long he’ll be able to keep that up.
Badgett said luckily, she has coworkers helping her out.
And at the coffee shop, insurance will help pay their employees, but they also have a GoFundMe account set up.
