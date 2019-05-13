St. Johns food truck hit by smash-and-grab burglar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A food truck owner in St. Johns celebrated his biggest sales day of the year just the day before someone broke into his business.
Austen Courpet said somebody smashed the window of the Big Dilla sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
Courpet said much of his profits from a busy Saturday during the St. Johns Parade will likely go to fixing the window and replacing stolen merchandise and equipment.
“It’s frustrating and it’s saddening because we want to have a sense of pride about where we live,” Courpet said Monday. “I’m trying to do something different, trying to be part of the community, and here’s someone that just doesn’t have any regard for that.”
Some St. Johns neighbors, like Ronald Casciato, feel the entire area has taken a turn for the worse.
Casciato told FOX 12 he’s spent most of his 69 years living in St. Johns.
“If you put anything on the porch, you (have to) nail it or cement it down,” Casciato said.
In addition to having his business in St. Johns, Courpet also lives in the area. He said his car was broken into in December.
“I’m kind of getting numb to the fact I’m going to be robbed every few months and that’s not a great place to want to live and raise my family,” Courpet said.
According to Portland Police data, property crime in St. Johns went up 29 percent last year.
“Hopefully when people hear about stuff like this they’ll come out and support these businesses even more because it’s local families and its money out of their pockets,” Big Dilla customer Jeff Gluck said about the break-in.
“I still love living here and I want to stay here, but it would be a shame if I couldn’t stay open because of crime,” Courpet said.
Portland police are investigating the case. Anyone with information on the case should give them a call.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
