PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People in the Portsmouth neighborhood of north Portland say a prank went terribly wrong early Tuesday morning.
Neighbors tell FOX 12 they were startled awake by what they first thought may be gunfire, but later realized it was the sound of fireworks.
Police say a woman reported fireworks were set off outside her house just before 4 a.m., and that they had hit her flower box. She says she heard laughter and came outside to find the flower box on fire.
She says her husband quickly put the fire out before the flames spread to their home.
ICYMI: People in the Portsmouth neighborhood say a prank went terribly wrong this AM. They believe fireworks were intentionally set to hit their homes. This flower box caught fire and was put out just in time before 🔥 reached their 🏠! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/AihhGgrkl4— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 7, 2019
Her next-door neighbor, Doug Linstedt, says he heard a few pops, too. He fell back to sleep, but when he went outside Tuesday morning, he discovered his home was also hit.
“When I opened my front door, I saw impact marks on the front glass panel on my front door,” Linstedt said. “It’s just a little bit frustrating because this was seemingly careless and without consideration of what could’ve possibly happened.”
Linstedt says he thinks this was more than just a prank; the spots where the firework hit his home, he says, feel intentional.
“You couldn’t hit my front door if it was going up in the sky first,” he said.
Police say they increased patrols in the St. Johns neighborhood, near where this happened, after people complained about an ongoing problem with teens causing fights and harassing people.
And while Linstedt’s neighbor, who found the firework, says she can’t say for sure whether or not it was young people she heard laughing, it does raise concerns.
“It’s conceivable that things are connected,” Linstedt said. “It makes you wonder.”
