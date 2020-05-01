ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) - The St. Paul Rodeo has been canceled for 2020.
Organizers announced Friday that the rodeo and all related activities were being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event, which concludes on the Fourth of July, was started in 1935 and scheduled to begin this year on June 30.
“We know you are all suffering and would have liked nothing better than to celebrate this great country in our special little town this year. Our hearts are breaking for the memories lost and the state of our country during this sad and overwhelming time. But our first responsibility is to the health and safety of our community, our members and rodeo fans” said Randy Ernst, St. Paul Rodeo president.
Canceled events include the trail ride, pancake breakfast, hall of fame bbq, Fourth of July parade, carnival, wild west art show, tack room saloon and the rodeo itself.
Tickets purchased through the stpaulrodeo.com website will be refunded automatically within seven to 10 days. People who paid over the phone, in person or through the mail will be contacted by rodeo office staff regarding the refund.
For more, go to the St. Paul Rodeo Facebook page.
The 2021 St. Paul Rodeo is scheduled for June 30-July 4 of next year.
