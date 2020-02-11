ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) – A local high schooler is tackling the stigma of mental health through his senior project.
St. Paul High School student Taylor Faber struggles with some of those issues himself, so he organized a variety of speakers to join his town hall event called “Wipe Out the Stigma.”
Starting the conversation – they say that’s the first step, because the topic can be easy to push to the side.
When asked why it’s scary to talk about mental health, Taylor said, “Because it’s not something everyone understands. People just shy away from it and it’s just something that’s not common or everyday people aren’t really used to it.”
17-year-old Taylor decided to tackle head-on the stigma of mental health.
It’s his senior year at St. Paul High School, and for his senior project, Taylor organized a panel of mental health experts to answer questions in a town hall format from his peers and community members.
It’s close to his heart because Taylor struggles with anxiety and depression himself.
“Ever since I got adopted, I kind of had issues growing up,” he said.
Taylor was adopted at the age of 5. A photo shows him alongside Kim and Ed Faber and their son Cody on the day they all met Taylor.
“It was a battle in the beginning,” said Kim Faber, Taylor’s mom. “High school’s tough, being a teenager’s tough, and when you put a mental illness on top of it, it’s even tougher and I know he felt like he’s alone.”
But Taylor has come far since discovering his diagnosis.
“He’s back to that quick-witted, telling jokes, or playing tricks on you and we’re back to laughing,” said Kim.
This event was cathartic for Taylor.
“It kind of brought up emotions for me,” he said. “Hopefully like they just understand and kind of just like, look at me the same and that’s just like, all that matters to me.”
As much as Taylor has learned about himself, Ed and Kim feel they’ve grown too.
“What I learned was everything they say, don’t take it to heart. They don’t mean it. It’s not them talking. It’s not. When they say they don’t love you, they don’t mean that,” Ed said.
Kim says part of silencing the stigma is talking to other families in the same position and not being embarrassed about it.
The conversation surrounding mental health is just the start in what Taylor hopes can be a long-lasting tradition.
“Be patient. Don’t get mad,” Ed said.
Kim said, “Hug your child because they’re only young once.”
To find mental wellness resources and learn more about our FOX 12 Better Together initiative, visit kptv.com/better_together.
