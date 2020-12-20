WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing a man near Tualatin.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident after a man arrived at the hospital and said he had been stabbed.
The man said the stabbing happened at a home in the 20600 block of Southwest 65th Avenue near Tualatin in an unincorporated Washington County.
Deputies arrived and surrounded the house while the suspect Astella Smith, 48, of Tualatin, was still inside.
WCSO said the tactical negotiations team and crisis negotiations unit responded to the scene. A judge signed a warrant ordering deputies to take Smith into custody and to search the home for evidence.
Smith surrendered just before 7:00 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. She was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Her bail is set to $250,000.
WCSO said the victim was treated and is expected to survive his injuries.
