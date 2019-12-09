Stabbing suspect arrested in SE Portland; victim sustained cut to hand

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A stabbing suspect was arrested in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the 13500 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at 3:38 a.m. A man who had been cut on his hand went into a convenience store.
Officers arrived at the store and placed a tourniquet on the man’s injured arm. The victim was then taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Police said the crime scene was found near some tents at Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. The suspect, James C. Smith, 33, was also located at the scene.
Smith was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
No further details, including a possible motive, were released by investigators.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
