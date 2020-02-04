PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday evening in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue at 5:38 p.m.
A man was found at the scene with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
The suspect, identified as 70-year-old Darrold Riddle, was detained by police.
Riddle was later booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree assault.
Police said detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing.
Anyone with information about the stabbing who has not yet been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
