PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Staff at a local community center are stumped after a weekend break-in.
The whole thing was caught on camera and the suspects seemed to know they were being recorded and they didn’t really seem to care.
The Linnton Community Center has hours of security camera footage from a Sunday a break-in, with multiple angles too.
Although the video clearly shows the suspects’ faces and tracks nearly their every move, the footage instead creates a bizarre timeline that has staff scratching their heads.
“So, I guess he broke open the thing and she’s just sitting there like, ‘Oooh’ and he’s like, flexing like, ‘Yeah, look at me I broke into the community center’ and you're like, ‘Oh, OK yeah, yeah big tough guy,” Kate Horan, head teacher at ABC Preschool, said of the couple who broke into the Linnton Community Center early Sunday.
Portland police don’t know who they are, or why they seemed so affectionate.
“They were flirting and like, ‘Oooh, this is so fun’ and it was just kind of peculiar,” Horan said.
The suspects were in full view of multiple security cameras, and one of them was even wearing a high-visibility vest.
After their first unsuccessful pass at the locked door, they returned with tools. And after a few solid tugs, they gained access and didn’t take a whole lot.
Video shows them upstairs smashing a printer. Staff say they just took an ink cartridge and that was it.
Then, the suspects head downstairs.
“We believe they took a shower… because they gained access to the downstairs, and that’s the only thing that was used,” said activities coordinator Tim Kristin. “But see… I think this episode wasn’t somebody that actually needed to break in and take a shower. They did it for the fun factor… that was the whole part that made it seem like a date. They’re joking with each other, once he broke in, he’s flexing his muscles, she blew him a kiss, so it seemed like it was more that kind of deal.”
Oddly enough, little was taken from inside. In fact, the only thing of value that was stolen, a generator, was already outside the building to begin with.
The incident is leaving community center staff to wonder, why go to all that trouble, to smash a door, then a printer, just to take a shower?
“I don’t know, they were doing it just for fun? You know? It just doesn’t make sense,” said Horan.
Finally, at 2:40 a.m., the couple pulls out of the parking lot in an old beat up Jeep, leaving behind them a mess for a staff of mostly volunteers to clean up.
“You know, I was even joking around, he had the cigarette in his mouth and was like, ‘Yeah doll, after this we can go to Vegas and get married,’ who knows? It was just like, so bizarre,” Horan said.
While the break-in hasn’t impacted their after-school programs or daily preschool classes, staff at the community center told FOX 12 they’re still having quite a hard time finding room in their already tight budget to repair the busted door.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to contact police.
