PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – You can never be too prepared, and on Sunday, staff of the Portland Aerial Tram held their annual evacuation drill.
Workers used ropes and harnesses to respond to a simulated emergency, where they practiced removing people from the tram in mid-air.
Tram workers do drills similar to this every few months, but for the annual drill, they work closely with Portland Fire & Rescue.
“We train our staff at all times, it’s our number one priority, and then definitely work with Portland Fire so we have a symbiotic relationship when something like this may or may not happen,” said Christine Basnett with the Portland Aerial Tram.
Workers have been doing these exercises annually since the tram first opened in 2007.
In nearly 13 years of operation, the tram has never had a major emergency.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
