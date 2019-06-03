MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- A staff member at Gervais Middle School in Marion County is being hailed a hero after helping to save the life of one their students.
8th grader Alison Tinoco said she was in the gym on May 21st when she began having trouble breathing. She said she went into the girls locker roomer as she waited for an inhaler.
That’s when she said she started getting dizzy.
“I went towards the door and while I was going towards the door I felt dizzy,” Tinoco said. “I just blacked out, I couldn’t see anything.”
She collapsed right by the door.
Students and staff called for help.
Behavioral Assistant Fenya Aman raced to the gym where she found the lock room door closed, blocked by Tinoco who was lying on the floor.
They pushed their way in.
“I opened her eyes and her eyes were rolling in the back of her head and like crossing,” Aman said.
The eight-month pregnant Aman then began CPR. She had taken a refresher course just six months ago.
She remembered advice from the instructor.
“Bad CPR is better than no CPR so even if you don’t think you are doing it correctly just start,” Aman said.
With help from the 9-1-1 dispatcher she did CPR for about five minutes as they waited for paramedics to get to the school.
“I remember thinking, okay if something happens to her and I am just sitting here doing nothing how am an going to live with that,” Aman said.
She added CPR is a skill everyone should learn. She not thought she would have to use what she learned in the classroom.
“Do I ever want to do it again? No. Am I happy that I was able to do it? Absolutely, so it is a good thing, glad I had that training,” Aman said.
As for Tinoco she is doing great. Very thankful for the help Aman provided.
“Me and my family will always be grateful for what she did,” Tinoco said.
