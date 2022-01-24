PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It takes a village to run Portland Parks & Recreation's swim lesson program.

"Our swim lesson program takes the most staffing because we have teachers in the water, lifeguards on the pool deck as well," Aquatics Supervisor, Andy Amato, said.

Like many industries right now, PP&R's aquatics program is dealing with a staffing shortage. Amato said they're operating with just about 25% of their needed staff.

"We're running about 120 staff right now. Ideally, we'd like to be around 400 for this time right now," he said. "When we hit the summer season when we get the 7 outdoor pools open, we like to be in the 700-800 range."

Amato said he's even filled in on the pool deck this week.

"I told my staff, 'if you need me, please let me know and I will come wherever I need to be at whatever time of day,'" he said. "I spent several days at one of our sites as the lifeguard on the stand in the mornings and the afternoons just so that we could keep the doors open."

With fewer employees, they had to shut down the swim lesson program after the first of the new year.

"It was terrible. We had hundreds of people signed up for classes that were ready to go," Amato said. "They were tough phone calls we had to make."

So, while they run other programs like water fitness classes, they're working to get more employees so swim lessons can return.

"We're recruiting like crazy trying to get the word out. We have been in contact with pretty much every high school within the city limits," he said. "We're an aquatics family, it's not just a job."

The only requirement is you have to be 16 years old. Applicants will learn everything else in training.

"Traditionally, lifeguards are always viewed as high school students. We're out recruiting for, you know, maybe it's a stay-at-home parent looking for something during the daytime or somebody retiring looking for something additional to do," he said. "We'll teach you all the skills and get you prepared and ready to go."

Training classes for applicants is free of charge. Amato said they're running now until the beginning of summer.