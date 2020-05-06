PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Water Bureau issued a warning about stagnant water in large buildings.
As water sits in pipes for an extended period, conditions can lead to the growth of bacteria, including legionella.
The Portland Water Bureau stated its water is safe to drink and not affected by COVID-19. However, reduced occupancy of buildings during the pandemic can lead to poor water quality.
“Take steps now to protect people who live, work, play and worship in buildings that haven’t been used as much during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a Portland Water Bureau statement.
Building managers are asked to follow these steps:
- Run all water at least weekly. The goal is to refresh all the water in the building pipes with fresh water from the water mains underneath the street.
- Check your hot water system. Set your hot water heater at 120 degrees. When flushing hot water taps, run the water until it reaches its highest temperature.
- Take steps before reopening. The CDC has eight steps to take before your business or building reopens.
- Make sure to use protective equipment when performing building maintenance.
Water officials said legionella can sometimes exist in small numbers in the plumbing system of buildings. It can cause legionnaires’ disease, a potentially deadly condition that can make people sick by being inhaled into the lungs in small water droplets, such as steam from showers or mist from sinks.
For more information, go to portlandoregon.gov/water/WQBuilding
