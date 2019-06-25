SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A bill caught up in the stalemate in Salem has to do with funding for firefighting efforts this summer.
Leaders from several agencies spoke at a news conference Tuesday and said they are working hard to get ready for fire season–but the end of the legislative session is Sunday, and because of the walkout, votes for some important budgets haven’t happened.
“The Oregon Department of Forestry’s budget has not cleared the legislature at this point, nor has the harvest tax bill ... but we do expect that there will be ways to adapt to that in the coming days and those bills are still pending through,” Jason Miner, the governor’s Natural Resources Policy Advisor, said.
The only way those budgets can pass this week is if Republican senators come back to the floor.
So, if that doesn’t happen this week, what kinds of impacts could we see for wildfire season? According to Miner, it’s too soon to tell.
Miner says a lot can happen between now and Sunday and there are potentially other ways for the state to adapt. He says whether this is a legislative issue is still speculative and it’s important for the morale of fire crews and contract crews to know that one way or another they will be paid for the work they do.
Fire crews are expected to be busy this summer. State leaders say the area west of the Cascades is at the greatest risk of wildfires. They’re expecting a hot, dry summer and some drought conditions, though the Chief of Fire Protection for the Department of Forestry says the top leading causes of wildfires in our state are all preventable.
“The three leading causes of wildfires within the state of Oregon are backyard burning is number one, equipment use, like mowing your lawn in tall, dry grass during the afternoon peak in the summer time, and then third is recreation, so those unattended campfires in the woods.,” Doug Grafe said.
Officials say Oregon’s snowpack this winter helped reduce drought conditions in some parts of the state.
