Stan Lee remembered in Portland: ‘He was an inspiration to everyone who works in the comics’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Stan Lee, the man behind such superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantasic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died Monday. He was 95.
The news of Lee’s passing has been felt by millions across the world and here in the Pacific Northwest. From publishers to the casual reader, the characters Lee created in his graphic novels touched so many.
“Nobody made more of an impact on comics than Stan,” said Michael Ring, owner of Bridge City Comics.
“He was an inspiration to everyone who works in the comics, it is sad to lose him, it feels like something is gone right now that can’t be replaced,” said Dark Horse Comics founder Mike Richardson.
He adds the two initially met at the San Diego ComicCon in 1987.
“Dark Horse was a brand new company and Stan encouraged us to be in comics,” Richardson said.
Lee created comic book characters that many related to.
“Spiderman, you lived every issue, I couldn’t wait when I was a kid to read every issue, you lived his day-to-day experiences, not just the superhero part but the teenager just trying to get through high school,” Richardson said.
“I was that nerdy kid in high school who would get made fun of, that was a great escape, to be able to put yourself in those shoes,” Ring said. “I think his best line ever was with great power comes great responsibility and I think everyone should listen to that, learn from that and hold that close.”
