Stand Together: Thorns don hard hats, help build homes in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Several Portland Thorns players traded their cleats for hard hats Thursday as park of Stand Together Week.
Stand Together Week is an event that provides opportunities for the Portland Timbers and Thorns to rally the community so they can all do volunteer work together.
Thorns players Thursday volunteered their time to help Habitat for Humanity build homes in Beaverton. They worked with construction crews on a variety of projects, including trim and paint work.
Midfielder Celeste Boureille says it was a rewarding way to spend the day.
“I mean, it’s a way to give back to the community who gives so much to us every week coming to our games,” Boureille said. “It’s a great feeling to be out here helping out.”
Thursday’s effort was just one of many projects tackled by the Thorns, Timbers and T2 players and staff during this year’s Stand Together Week, which was initiated in 2012.
The people at Habitat for Humanity say they appreciate the hard work and the attention the players bring to worthwhile causes across the community.
