PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Timber Joey and dozens of other volunteers helped to clean up a park in southeast Portland Friday.
The effort was part of Stand Together Week, a week jam-packed with projects that provides opportunities for the Portland Timbers and Thorns to rally the community so they can all do volunteer work together.
At Brentwood Park Friday, nearly 90 volunteers teamed up with the organization SOLVE to pick up trash.
Among the volunteers was Gavin Wilkinson, the general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers and the Thorns.
“From our standpoint, it’s maybe a catalyst to getting everyone out in the community, it’s a great project,” Wilkinson said. ‘We are helping SOLVE, and we are cleaning up the neighborhood and the park, it is incredible how much trash there actually is.”
The eighty annual Stand Together Week wraps up Saturday.
