Stand Together: Timbers and Thorns organizations, volunteers from Providence help out at Boys & Girls Club in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As part of Stand Together Week on Thursday, The Timbers and Thorns organizations and volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club in north Portland.
The Timbers and Thorns and volunteers from Providence helped get the building ready for its reopen in October. The site director said the reopen involves a lot of work, as they have to make a number of changes during the pandemic.
From outside yard work to many tasks inside the building on Thursday, volunteers showed their support for the community, with former Timbers player Jack Jewsbury and Timber Joey in attendance, along with Thorns staff and volunteers from Providence.
“This week is something that for me as a player and now on the front office staff, you really understand how important this community is and how we can all come together,” Jewsbury said.
“There was a lot of glass and stuff on the ground, a lot of granules coming up from the asphalt, we wanted to just clean that up and make it a more beautiful place by taking away some of the weeds and the garbage that gets left,” Timber Joey Webber said.
The Timbers also donated and set up a special game for kids to play – a GaGa pit the Timbers originally had at the stadium.
April Loschiabo, the site manager of the Boys & Girls Club location off North Trenton in Portland, said the building has been shut down since April. It will reopen in early October safety precautions.
“We have to change the spacing in each of the rooms to accommodate 10 youth, we'll have stable groups of 10 youth only, and so we have to figure out furniture, spacing six feet apart for the desks,” Loschiabo said.
Loschiabo says they also need to put a lot of supplies into storage so they’re not in a place where kids can grab them. The club will be creating individual kits for each kid to have their own set of supplies.
“We're here and we're ready to open for you and we can't wait to see some of you,” Loschiabo said.
Volunteers will be performing similar work at three different Boys & Girls Clubs on Saturday, marking the end of Stand Together Week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
