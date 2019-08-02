Stand Together: Timbers assist Trailkeepers of Oregon at Tryon Creek

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Volunteers, including Merritt Paulson, the owner of the Portland Thorns and Timbers, cleared trails at Tryon Creek State Natural Area in southwest Portland Friday as part of Stand Together Week.
Stand Together Week, an annual opportunity for players, staff and other volunteers to give back to the community, began in 2012 and has been going strong ever since.
With hard hats and tools at the ready, volunteers at Tryon Creek Friday helped make the trails even better for hikers to enjoy.
Paulson at the event said he is happy to help give back, especially with this project.
“We are out in Tryon Creek State Park, a spot near and dear to my heart,” Paulson said. “I know this park quite well, and we’re doing trail maintenance. Everybody does it. I’m not bigger or more important than anybody else.”
The Trailkeepers of Oregon were also at the event Friday, as well as Thorns goal keepers Britt Eckerstrom and Bella Bixby.
“Hiking and walking in nature has always been kind of a hobby of mine and special to my heart, so being able to be out here and help clear out these paths for people to use and enjoy is wonderful,” Bixby said.
Former Timbers players Jack Jewsbury and Nat Borchers also helped with the work.
“Ah, this is the real stuff right here!” Borchers said. “It’s real here!”
Paulson said he enjoyed doing his part for the Portland community.
“A lot of hikers use this area, it’s gorgeous,” Paulson said. “And we’re doing our part in a broader sense, for the greater Portland community.”
