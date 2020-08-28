PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Volunteers from the Portland Timbers and Thorns organizations teamed with SOLVE, a Portland nonprofit, to pick up trash and spruce up Cathedral Park in Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood on Friday.
The effort rounds out another year’s Stand Together Week, a chance for volunteers to join Portland Timbers and Thorns players and staff in community projects.
“Stand Together week has been amazing, we've got to go out and do some great things for our community, making spaces more welcoming for families and kids,” Timber Joey said.
“It's so important for us all when we've all been separated so much over the summer, to take care of our city and our parks in a safe way,” Joy Hawkins, program director at SOLVE, said.
Volunteers on Friday enjoyed the sunshine, fresh air, and riverside views.
"I mean, you can see the background behind me is amazing, so to be able to do this today, do it for a cause, that's what you look forward to doing these days,” Quentin Contreras, a volunteer, said.
Volunteers during Stand Together Week also got to rub elbows with some of their favorite players.
“That's just a perk of coming out and volunteering, to come out and see the Timbers players and Thorns players, it shows they're not just part of a team, they're part of a city,” Contreras said.
After working at Cathedral Park, volunteers helped prepare to-go meals at the Blanchet House, a nonprofit in northwest Portland that offers food, shelter, and housing programs to people in need. Blanchet House says it has been serving double the usual amount of meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stand Together Week wraps up on Saturday with an event to help the Boys & Girls Club prepare to welcome the kids back.
