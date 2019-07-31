Stand Together Week: Familiar faces from the Portland Timbers help kids garden

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Stand Together Week is sweeping the city, and Wednesday, it was all about kids in Portland who need a little extra help.
The nonprofits Friends of Children and Active Children Portland provide mentorship and opportunities for the next generation, and Timber Joey, along with other volunteers and familiar faces from the Portland Timbers, was there Wednesday afternoon to help.
“A lot of people don’t realize there are underserved communities in Portland where they don’t have the same access to sports, safe spaces to play and equitable education,” Kimberly Bergstrom, executive director at Active Children Portland, said.
Volunteers worked with kids to do clean-up and gardening at the facility off 172nd Avenue. They also participated in team-building soccer skills and scrimmages.
“It really helps empower them and advocate for themselves and continue to create their own story and find their own successes,” Meghan Buckner, associate program director at Friends of the Children, said.
The nonprofits said they were grateful for the extra help Wednesday.
“It’s huge for us, Active Children Portland serves over 1,200 kids in the community, and we have a staff of four,” Bergstrom said.
Stand Together Week provides opportunities for the Portland Timbers and Thorns to rally the community so they can all do volunteer work together. The effort began in 2012 and has been going strong ever since.
