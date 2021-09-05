Stand Together Week: Portland Thorns, Timbers clean up Harper's Playground

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns FC and Timbers have kicked off their tenth annual Stand Together Week. It's a community initiative to assist nonprofit projects and volunteer efforts.

Not match day but clean-up day in the Rose City, including Harper's Playground, by sprucing up the space where freedom of play rules the day.

"I think it just makes everyone a little bit happier, and that's what we are trying to do," Timber Joey said.

Spreading the love and spreading access to a community where everybody plays.

"Kids like when their friends are included, like when everyone can participate," Meaghan Nally, Thorns defender, said. "It's so moving, and I think this space is such a good visual representation of how to be inclusive."

Only spread the love @Harpersplaygrnd with @ThornsFC Meaghan Nally & Olivia Moultrie for the kickoff to the 10th annual @PTStandTogether Week #BAONPDX x #RCTID pic.twitter.com/2IcfougbRT — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 5, 2021

Nally and Olivia Moultrie were up and out on an off day at Harper's Playground, the first inclusive park in Portland.

"The actual support of cleaning up our 'showroom' we like to call it, keeping it nice, making sure it remains as accessible as possible," Cody Goldberg, Executive Director of Harper's Playground, said.

It was Goldberg's daughter, Harper, whose walker was stuck in the bark chips at Arbor Lodge Park now more than a decade ago.

"What's really interesting about the covid times is that public parks have become saviors for people, places to still get out and connect with neighbors," Goldberg said.

Thorns and Timbers look to give back during ‘Stand Together Week’ PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns and Timbers are preparing to give back during their 10th annual “Stand Together Week.”

Harper's Playground is a nonprofit organization that has expanded globally to make accessibility and explorable play areas for anyone with a mobility-limiting disability.

"I have two younger sisters, and I can just know they have friends where maybe their friends aren't able to be at the playground or play with them at the playground," Moultrie, Thorns midfielder, said. "That they are at, and this is just perfect space."

Scarf up to fundraise for the redesign of Vancouver's Marshall Park. The most ambitious project yet for Harper's Playground to help navigate a more adaptive world.

"It's regionally built in honor of a girl named Chelsea Anderson. She was the fire chief's daughter who tragically drowned in a swimming pool accident," Goldberg said. "The Marshall Park project is going to have the firefighters theme throughout, and it, of course, is going to be 'radically inclusive' the Harper's Playground way."

For teenage Thorns star Moultrie, this day off was a walk in the park to be part of something bigger as a pro athlete.

"This is something that is just so special that Portland does," she said. "I have never heard about this anywhere else, let alone men's and women's and how we do it together, and it's just so cool."

"We feel very grateful to be living our dreams every day, but the fact that we get to do this on top of that where we get to make a difference just because we are doing what we like, it's just a very, very special experience," Nally said. "I feel very grateful to be here, and I think this is one of the best parts of the job."

Fundraising efforts are ongoing for the next venture for Harper's Playground at Marshall Park in Vancouver. Their summer soiree and auction will be both in-person and online on Sept. 25.