BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Members of the Portland Thorns and FOX 12 came together in Beaverton Tuesday to honor a local teenager.
As part of the 8th annual Stand Together Week, volunteers from FOX 12 joined members of the Portland Thorns to help create a memorial garden to honor the life of Harley Rocher. Rocher faced homelessness and died in a hit-and-run crash near SW Laurelwood Avenue and SW Homewood Street in 2013.
Staff at the Homeless Education Liaison Program Office in Beaverton want to make sure Rocher is remembered, and on Tuesday, a memorial garden for Rocher began to take shape outside their office.
The staff at HELP works year-round to provide students experiencing homelessness with the resources they need to stay in school.
“It’s not easy when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep tomorrow,” Lisa Mentesana, Homeless Liaison, said.
Two Thorns players, Emily Menges and Madison Pogarch, helped work the garden; the players had practice later in the day, but said they didn’t mind the additional labor.
“It’s cool because you’re just a little piece of the big puzzle, obviously like, we built one wall for this amazing program that’s going on, you have to realized that your one day does help, but also there are amazing people out there that do this every single day,” Emily Menges said.
Timbers and Thorns players are taking park in a week-long series of volunteer projects that support more than 25 area organizations. While there was plenty of heavy lifting involved, the work Tuesday was also aimed at raising awareness for Homeless Education Liaison Program and what it does.
“Beaverton has had the highest number of homeless students in the state for many years,” Mentesana said.
“I wasn’t familiar with the sort of nature of how many young people are sort of homeless in the school districts, and yeah, the work that’s going on is superb, and obviously, it motivates you to do more and try to support where you can,” Richard Gurnney, Thorns assistant coach, said.
The few dozen hands, including FOX 12’s Elizabeth Dinh, made quick work of building a deck, planting a garden, and spreading the word Tuesday.
Our friends at @fox12oregon joined @em_meningitis3 @maddiepogarch and @ThornsFC assistant coach @RGunneySoccer at the @BeavertonSD H.E.L.P. Center to install a memory garden to honor a former student and provide a tranquil place for families in crisis. #stweek #baonpdx ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gMFiWDQaq9— Stand Together (@PTStandTogether) July 30, 2019
“We couldn’t do the work we do without the support of the community and what’s happened today is just phenomenal, I did not anticipate that you guys would be able to accomplish the amount of work that you did,” Mentesana said.
Stand Together Week began in 2012 and has been going strong ever since. The Timbers and the Thorns say more than 18,000 volunteer hours have been tallied at more than 226 events like the one Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
