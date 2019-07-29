PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Thorns players and the Portland Timbers staff volunteered in the garden at Lent Elementary Monday morning as part of Stand Together Week.
They worked hard with a large group of kids to beautify the garden and repaint its shed. Among the kids were Thorns players Ellie Carpenter, Gabby Seiler and Caitlin Foord.
They joyously jumped around painting with smiles on their face.
“We all kind of wanted to paint. It's kind of relaxing and fun,” Thorns midfielder Gabby Seiler said. “I think just with Portland and the city I feel like everyone has this way of coming together and I feel like we feel that when we play at Providence Park. But I think this is just another way that we feel a part of the community and like we want to be with the fans and be able to give back as much as we can.”
Timbers staff also helped in the garden. Both teams' volunteer efforts certainly didn’t go unnoticed by Lent Elementary and the community.
HAPPENING NOW: @ThornsFC players and @TimbersFC staff are at Lent Elementary helping with gardening and painting as part of Stand Together Week @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pDWBpREz8w— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) July 29, 2019
“It's great because we know how busy they are and the kids getting to see them out here doing this community work really inspires all our students, and our parents and everybody out here,” Lent Elementary Assistant Principal, Crystal Gassert, said.
“They live in the community, they want the community to be a better and healthier place and so when they have their opportunity to get out here and make those improvements themselves they're definitely down to do that,” Timber Joey said.
They paid it forward to the City of Roses by setting an example for the youngsters. Stand Together Week events run through Saturday.
