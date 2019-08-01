GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Several Portland Thorns and Timbers players teamed up with the Rockwood Boys and Girls Club in Gresham Thursday for a day of soccer, dancing, duck-duck-goose, and more.
The activities were part Stand Together Week, an annual opportunity for players, staff and other volunteers to team up to help local organizations. The effort began in 2012 and has been going strong ever since.
Simone Charley, a forward with the Thorns, attended the event at the Rockwood Boys and Girls Club Thursday.
“The community gives so much to us,” Charley said. “As the Thorns, even people coming to our games and the amount of support, it means so much to us. Just any way we can give back is a good time and we really appreciate it.”
Kids at the club Thursday said they enjoyed the activities.
“It was really fun,” Xavier Slocum said. “We got to play with the players, we got to talk to the players, ask them questions. We took a big group picture – one sitting down, one standing up – it was really fun.”
