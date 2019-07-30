Stand Together Week: Timbers head coach, players make dinner for families at Ronald McDonald House

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Stand Together Week is still going strong, and on Tuesday, several Timbers stopped by the southwest waterfront to give back to the community.
Sebastian Blanco, Marvin Loria, and head coach Giovanni Savarese spent the day at the Ronald McDonald House on Southwest Bond Avenue, making dinner for local families.
Many of the kids here are recovering from illness or injuries, and Savarese says he hopes the team’s efforts will make a difficult time a little easier.
“We’re cooking, trying to make a lasagna, one veggie and one with meat,” he said. “We have some players that have some experience cooking as well – Sabe and Loria and a lot of people are helping us out, making sure we make a nice lasagna for the kids, the families that are here.”
Timber Joey was also there to help out.
The COO of the southwest Portland Ronald McDonald House says they couldn't do this without the tireless work of volunteers who come in every day to help out.
