Stand Together Week: Timbers players connect with community at health center in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – Stand Together Week made another stop on Monday, this time at a health center in Cornelius.
Stand Together Week is a chance for the Portland Timbers and Thorns to rally the community so they can all do some great volunteer work together. FOX 12 cameras captured the captain himself, Diego Valeri, doing some good with the fans who adore him.
The sunflowers were out and so were the stars on a perfect day to do some good at the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Cornelius.
The best well-known Timbers player to appear Monday was Diego Valeri.
“It means a lot, I love it,” Valeri said. “It’s my seventh time for Stand Together Week and we are all waiting for this week to connect with the community, the people on our side the whole year.”
The players took part in a few different activities, like using their well-conditioned legs to power through some tasty smoothies made right on a bike.
There was painting and other art projects inside. Back outside, there was work to do to keep a beautiful garden looking great.
The people who turned out Monday were thrilled to rub shoulders with the popular players, but the Timbers were thankful to meet the volunteers who are there every day.
“They are thankful about it but at the end, the ones who are thankful are us for the huge work done by them,” Valeri said.
And it wasn’t just adults who helped out – so did the kids, including Valeri’s own daughter, Connie.
“Just remember that everyone starts out as a tiny seed. Some people sprout quicker than others, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not capable. Everyone’s capable of something even if they’re small... they’re just fun-sized,” she said.
In the end, this Stand Together Event was less about work being done and more about the connections made. Even though these players are stars on the field, out in the community, they are just people.
“We are here and we come from many different places, speak different languages, have different cultural experiences, but throughout these activities, everyone is having fun and an opportunity to learn from each other,” said wellness coordinator Martha Munoz.
To be clear, it’s not just during Stand Together Week when the Timbers and Thorns lend a hand in our community, but this week is a good way to highlight the hard work done by devoted volunteers and soccer stars year-round.
