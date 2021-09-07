Stand Together Week: Timbers, Thorns team up with Habitat for Humanity Restore in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers and Thorns are giving back as part of their tenth annual “Stand Together Week.”
It’s a time for the teams and others to give back to the community. They’ve been busy working at community gardens cleaning up local parks and more.
On Tuesday, FOX 12 caught up with them helping the folks at Habitat for Humanity in southeast Portland. An army of volunteers from the Timbers, Thorns, and Umpqua Bank did some heave lifting and some demo work.
Habitat’s “Restores” provide critical funding for affordable housing by selling donated items from the community, but the operation depends on this type of volunteer effort.
The folks here hope this crew will provide a big assist by calling attention to the cause.
"We're doing a few projects throughout the store. We're putting together shelving. Taking apart furniture. Just doing a lot of projects our volunteers aren't typically able to help with during our normal operating hours," Kat Lucid, said who is the volunteer program manager.
Tuesday’s effort was just the latest example of the “Stand Together” missing in action.
