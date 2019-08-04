Stand Together Week: Volunteers sort, organize costumes for kids battling serious illnesses

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns, Timbers and T2 wrapped up their Stand Together Week with the Chelsea Hicks Foundation on Saturday.
Once a month, the foundation takes a traveling dress up closet to Doernbecher and Randall Children’s Hospital so seriously ill kids can play dress up.
On Saturday, Timbers players helped them sort and organize costumes. They also got to have some fun decorating tiaras and wands for the kids.
The co-founder of the organization says this is a great opportunity for the community and the Timbers organization.
“I think it's really incredible,” said co-founder Alison Hicks. “The love and support that the Timbers and Thorns have that they can bring their fans and their staff out to do community work and be able to share their passion for soccer in a different way. I mean, they love to be able to talk about it and share it and having the fans be able to be close to the players and the staff has been a huge and fun thing to watch.”
The Chelsea Hicks Foundation was created to honor the memory of a 5-year-old girl who lost her fight with cancer 10 years ago.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.