PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Like many events, Stand Together Week looks a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Despite the changes and adjustments, people are still showing up and stepping in to help spruce up the Boys and Girls Club.
“So it’s basically numbers we don’t have as many people at each project but we still are getting people to do things they can do at home there’s three different tiers of this you can do it at home, individually or with a group like we are today,” Timber Joey Webber, said.
He said that despite everything that’s going on, this is still important work and needs to be done.
“Making it a place that kids can take some ownership in and wanting to continue the cleanup process of it, it just makes it a special place and a place people want their children to go,” Webber said.
He explained that they want to make sure the club is a place kids are attracted to and a place they want to be.
“If you were to look out at a place and it had weeds and garbage everywhere it might not be as inviting for you to go and especially something like this where we’re working with kids, your parents might not want you to go, your grandparents might not want you to go,” Webber said.
One of the volunteers, Neftalie Balmes, said she helps because of her sister.
“Her and boyfriend used to attend clubs like Boys and Girls when they were little so it impacted their lives a lot and they said it would be a good chance for us to go volunteer at a program like this,” she said.
Balmes said places like this are especially important for people of color.
“It’s just really hard to try and be something in this world without having people push you down and it’s really great to have people like this to help you and accomplish those things you want to accomplish in life,” Balmes said.
Webber said his hope is that the work done doesn’t stop here.
“There might be those people who are not quite as happy about not being able to be here but we know we’re gonna be back, we’re gonna be doing this again and what we’re trying to inspire is this type of work year round, not just stand together week,” Webber said.
