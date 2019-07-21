Stand-up paddle boarding champion from Hood River not letting diabetes diagnosis slow her down

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – Big dreams start at Big Winds. It’s where Fiona Wylde picked up stand-up paddle boarding to ride multiple waves around the globe.
“Hood River is a spectacular spot,” she said.
A world traveler at the age of 22, Wylde has carved out a career of leisure.
“My passion was windsurfing. My parents windsurfed. It was a family sport that we loved to do,” she said.
Catch a wave and you’ll soon be paddling the globe.
“I have been fortunate enough to travel all over the world and the farther I travel and the longer I am gone, the more I appreciate Hood River,” Wylde said.
She’s a daydream believer right from the heart of stand-up paddle boarding (SUP).
“We have a race here called the Gorge Paddle Challenge and the first time I won it, I was 16,” Wylde said. “I think it surprised everybody, but it definitely surprised me most. That kind of jump started me into, ‘Wow, this is possible. There is a whole other world that I didn’t necessarily know about.’”
There was something else she didn’t know about.
“I finished high school, literally that afternoon, I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes,” Wylde said.
She’s not letting that shocking diagnosis slow her wake.
“Thanks diabetes, but I have bigger plans, so you are going to have to come along for the ride,” Wylde said.
She rode that wave in stand-up paddle surfing and racing, winning her first world title in 2016 – one year after being caught off guard with the type 1 diabetes diagnosis.
“Sometimes it’s scary admitting to the fact that I have a disease and sometimes it catches up with me, but for health reasons is why I share it in the first place,” she said.
Wylde has placed top three in the world ever since.
“I wear a Dexcom, which is here, and it’s a continuous glucose monitor so it keeps track of my blood sugar. Every five minutes it gives me a reading,” she said.
The current leader on The Euro Tour is a humble role model for so many from so many places.
“Type 1 diabetes doesn't necessarily define me, but it’s part of me so I don’t need to hide that from anybody,” Wylde said.
Studying geography and geospatial science online at OSU, Wylde is back home for the summer, taking over for the guru of the Gorge, the man who first spotted her big-time talents, Steve Gates.
“Steve is a legend. Steve is the man! Everybody knows about Steve,” Wylde said. “Steve is the kind of guy that welcomes everybody in, but he runs a tight ship and that’s how he gets so many things done.”
Gates is the co-founder of Big Winds and the former mayor of Hood River.
When asked how he was the mayor, Gates said, “A couple of years. Long enough.”
Time is the most essential. The 69-year-old is battling stage four colorectal cancer.
“It brings a real sense of finiteness to your life,” Gates said. “It comes pretty much smack-dab in your face that you know what, there is not necessarily a whole lot of time left. It’s a real reality check.”
Wylde is checking in as head coach of the Big Winds Junior SUP Race Team.
“She just jumped at the chance when I asked her to become head coach and replaced me and now I am her underling, which I love but it’s just a great natural succession,” Gates said.
Stay positive and love your life.
“Life is pretty special and I am happy to be here on this planet with the friends and family I have, so I am just trying to enjoy it to the max,” Wylde said.
The big Gorge Paddle Challenge is Aug. 17 and 18. Wylde is a four-time defending champ.
Bring the kids on Aug. 16 for a free Friday Funday with Wylde from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to get some paddle boarding tips from the best in the world.
