PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Retail stores around Oregon opened their doors again Friday, many of them for the first time in two months, as the state began relaxing restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Under the governor's order, standalone retail stores are allowed to open to customers if they require employees to wear masks, limit capacity, and ensure physical distancing.
At Malka Diamonds in downtown Portland, masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer are the new normal.
"They'll come in," Ronnie Malka, the shop's co-owner, said. "There's a sign at the door that says they need to hand sanitize. We've requested that they wear a mask. If they don’t have a mask, we have masks for them to pull."
At Imelda's Shoes on Hawthorne Boulevard, owner Pam Coven reconfigured her store to maximize physical distance between customers and built dividers to keep them apart when trying things on.
"And then we will bring it to them and they will try them on," Coven said. "If it's clothing, we won't put it back out for 24 hours."
Closed since mid-March, Coven said her sales are down at least 80% from last year at this time. Now finally open for business, she's cautiously optimistic the new normal can work.
"If people are compliant and wear their masks and maintain some distance and are thoughtful, I think we can do it," Coven said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
