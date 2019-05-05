ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Deputies blocked off part of an Aloha street Sunday for a standoff situation with a possibly armed suspect inside an apartment. But they later discovered the man was not there.
The incident started Sunday afternoon at an apartment near Southwest 178th Avenue and Southwest Shaw Street, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies received a call at about 1 p.m. at the Patrician Apartments for a welfare check on a report that a 21-year-old a man had shot out the tire of a car. They believed the suspect was inside an apartment alone.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect, identified as Miguel Almarez Estrada may have been armed and was wanted for a crime that occurred on Sunday as well as a previous one.
Deputies evacuated nearby residents while they worked to resolve the situation.
Just after 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said that Estrada was not in the apartment.
They also said the situation was deemed all clear, and that there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information on where Mr. Estrada is should call 911, and to not approach him as he may still be armed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
