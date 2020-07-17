SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A police officer was hospitalized early Friday morning following a shooting in Salem.
Police said the officer, who is not being identified at this time, was shot while conducting an investigation near Mission Street and 17th Street at around 3:20 a.m.
The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at an area hospital.
The suspect in the shooting fled the scene.
Police said the suspect was tracked to a home near 13th Street and Waller Street Southeast. The suspect has an unrelated warrant for his arrest, according to police.
There is no threat to the public, police said.
All westbound lanes of Mission Street between 22nd Street and 17th Street were closed until about 8:45 a.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Northbound 13th Street Southeast remains blocked at Hines Street due to police activity. The public is asked to avoid the area.
Further details about the incident have not been released by police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Salem police TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
If people are crazy enough to shoot at officers I think there is a real threat. He fled the scene but its no big deal????
I'm wondering if these are bait calls, you call in a crime being reported just to attack the responding officer. Liberals claim Trumps speech emboldens hate, well what about their speech? In Oregon all you hear is how bad the police and feds are, and Kate and co. don't bother to stop the rioting and attacks. They are emboldening anarchists
This is the future democrats want for everyone.
How in the [censored] can the police make the claim that "there is no threat to public safety at this time?" Is that their marching orders from Kate Brown?
Unless they have the suspects surrounded with no way out, and everyone else in the vicinity have been evac'd, then yes..there IS a real threat to the public.
Really sick of libs and their media gummi-puppen propaganda.
I'm going to buy you a beer (or beverage of your choice) one day
