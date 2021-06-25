PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers announced on Friday that their upcoming match against Minnesota United FC has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m.
The game on Saturday was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and was moved to 8:00 p.m. before finally being moved back again. The times have moved due to an excessive heat forecast for the Portland area this weekend.
Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson tweeted the move to 8:30 p.m. will aid in cooling the pitch, the stands, and get temperatures into the low 90s and 80s for the game.
officially at 3pm will announce we are pushing tomorrows game start back another half hour to 8:30pm This will aid in cooling on pitch & in the stands & get temps into low 90s/80s for the game. You guys can be a little more loud because of this. We will need you! #rctid— Merritt Paulson (@MerrittPaulson) June 25, 2021
