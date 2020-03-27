PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo has welcomed a new beaver to the Cascade Stream and Pond habitat.
Maple, a 3-year-old female North American beaver, comes to the zoo from Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Washington. She joins "branch manager" Filbert, who was born at the Oregon Zoo in 2011.
FOX 12 reached out to the zoo to see what position Maple will hold in the habitat with Filbert. The zoo confirmed she will be "assistant to the branch manager," not "assistant branch manager," which the zoo called an "important distinction."
Zoo staff said the "toothy twosome are already swimming and playing together."
“Beavers are very social animals, so it’s wonderful to welcome a new member to the family,” said Julie Christie, senior keeper for the zoo’s North American animals. “Filbert and Maple are getting along really well, and it’s great for both of them to have a friend to play with.”
Maple and Filbert will spend their time together chewing on wood and sharing a lodge in the zoo's Great Northwest area.
While Oregon is known for its beaver population, the zoo says that wasn't always the case. In the 19th century, American beavers were hunted and trapped for their fur; by about 1900, they were almost gone from many of their original habitats. Pollution and habitat loss also affected their survival.
In the last 100 years, the zoo says thanks to re-establishment programs and hunting regulations, beavers have made a very successful comeback.
American beavers are now listed as a species of least concern by the International Union of Conservation of Nature.
