SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Starting April 1, large retailers in Salem will no longer provide plastic carryout bags at checkout, according to the city.
From then onward, shoppers will need to bring their own reusable bag or purchase a paper bags for five cents.
The plastic bag ban was passed in Nov. 2018 and the city plans to phase out plastic carryout bags by Sept. 1.
"Last November, the Salem City Council passed the ordinance to reduce the use of single-use plastic carryout bags in Salem as a way to protect the environment, reduce litter, and improve animal health. The City will begin implementation next month," Salem City Manager Steve Powers said.
For stores that sell both retail items and prepared food, plastic carryout bags will be given at checkout for prepared food items, according to the city.
Retailers will also provide a free carryout option to low-income customers who request a bag and show an Oregon Trail Card or assistance voucher.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.